SERVE KENYANS DILIGENTLY, RUTO TELLS NEW KDF LEADERSHIP

President William Ruto has urged the leadership of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to uphold the integrity of the military.

He asked the newly-appointed team to uphold the Constitution and serve Kenyans without bias.

“Kenya has a tradition of a diligent, professional and outstanding military.”

President Ruto said he will call upon the armed forces to support other agencies to advance the country’s transformation agenda.

He made the remarks on Saturday during the swearing-in of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces at State House, Nairobi.

The President exuded confidence in General Ogolla as he takes over from General Robert Kibochi following his retirement.

“I am confident that you [General Ogolla] merit the Office,” he said.

Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi was also sworn in as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

Prior to his promotion and appointment, Lieutenant General Mwangi was the Vice Chancellor of the National Defence University – Kenya.

The President also appointed Major General Abdulkadir Mohammed Burje (Director Military Intelligence (DMI), Major General David Kipkemboi Keter (Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L), Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus (Deputy Commander Kenya Army), Major General Jeff Mungai Nyagah (General Officer Western Command (GOC WESTCOM), and Major General William Karisa Shume (General Officer Border Security Command (GOC BSC)).

Others Major General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu (Force Commander East Africa Community Regional Force FC EACRF -DRC), Major General Said Mohamed Farah (Vice Chancellor National Defence University- Kenya), Major General Paul Owuor Otieno (Managing Director Kenya Shipyards Limited), Major General Stephen James Mutuku (Senior Directing Staff (Army) National Defence College), Major General Eric Mbugua Kinuthia (Senior Directing Staff Air, National Defence College), and Major General John Maison Nkoimo (Commandant Joint Command Staff College (JCSC)).

Also appointed were Brigadier Yahya Abdi (Deputy Commander Kenya Navy), Brigadier Alfred Mwihuri Gitonga (Director National Military Coordination Centre), and Brigadier Anthony Rotich (Commander Military Intelligence Corps).

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Defence) and Kindiki Kithure (Interior) were present.