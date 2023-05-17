‘TAKE ADVANTAGE OF CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION TO BUILD GREEN INDUSTRIAL CAPACITY’

Africa must position itself as a solution to climate change.

President William Ruto challenged African leaders to use the continent’s abundant green energy to position itself as a green industrial hub.

He called on nations in the Global North to relocate industries to Africa and bring to an end the use of fossil fuels.

“We have all that it takes to grow our industries and make Africa the clean, green factory of the world,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks on Wednesday during the Pan-African Parliament Summit on Climate Policy and Equity in South Africa.

The President said relocating industries to Africa will strengthen the continent’s balance of trade, ease pressure on African currencies and mitigate the vulnerability arising out of dependency on capricious supply chains.

The President said Kenya is leading in renewable energy usage.

At the same time, President Ruto called for the reconfiguration of the United Nations to meet the needs of the Global South that is currently disadvantaged.

“Africa demands and deserves two permanent seats at the Security Council,” he said.

Present were President of the Pan African Parliament Chief Fortune Charumbira, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Dr. Amina Mohamed, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi among other leaders.