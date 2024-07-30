THE CONSTRUCTION OF TALANTA SPORTS STADIUM IS ON COURSE

The construction of the Talanta Sports Stadium in Nairobi is progressing well.

President William Ruto inspected the construction progress on Tuesday afternoon and said the sports facility will be completed before the end of next year in readiness to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027.

“I have come here today to inspect the progress of the construction works of this stadium. We will employ more people to ensure the work is completed before the end of next year,” he said.

The stadium will serve as a venue for some of the Afcon matches.

The project will redefine Kenya’s sporting profile and result in an iconic facility and infrastructural upgrade for Nairobi City and the nation, the President explained.

He noted that Kenya was keen to develop and implement a comprehensive sports and creative industry infrastructure master plan.

He said the government is upgrading various sports infrastructure facilities to provide quality training for sportspeople and, at the same time, developing sporting talent across the country.

Earlier, President Ruto visited Lenana School Primary, where more classrooms are being built to accommodate the increasing number of learners at the institution.