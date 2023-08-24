TIK TOK TO MODERATE ITS CONTENT

Short-form video hosting service TikTok will work with Kenya in reviewing and monitoring its content.

The move, President William Ruto said, will ensure that content on the platform adheres to agreed guidelines.

In a virtual meeting with President Ruto on Thursday morning, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew committed to ensuring that content is moderated to fit community standards.

This new development means that inappropriate or offensive content will be expunged from the platform.

During the meeting, Mr Chew also agreed to set up a Kenyan Office to coordinate its operations in the continent.

He pledged to hire more Kenyans to work for the platform.