UN NAIROBI OFFICE EXPANSION TO BOOST NAIROBI CONFERENCING CAPACITY, PRESIDENT RUTO SAYS

The expansion and modernisation of the United Nations Office in Nairobi will position Nairobi as a premium hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, President William Ruto has said.

The President said Kenya is committed to ensuring the United Nations Office at Nairobi is fully equipped to deliver effective, responsive and impactful services to the people and communities who need them most.

To complement the modernisation of the UN campus, he announced that the government is investing $1.1 billion (KSh143 billion) in support of Nairobi’s infrastructure upgrade, including roads, street lighting, regeneration of the Nairobi Rivers, ICT systems security, and the operationalisation of the UN One-Stop Shop.

This investment, President Ruto explained, affirms Nairobi’s role as the UN headquarters in the Global South, a centre of international diplomacy and a symbol of global cooperation.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with the United Nations at Nairobi as the city continues to grow as a centre of global diplomacy and a symbol of international cooperation,” he said.

He spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the expanded United Nations Office at Nairobi Assembly Hall, Gigiri, alongside UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

President Ruto and Mr Guterres also inaugurated the new United Nations office block that has been completed.

The President also noted that the government is modernising the Bomas Convention Complex to strengthen Kenya’s position as a hub for international conferencing.

He said the UN facility will enable Kenya to align its status with other UN headquarters, allowing it to effectively serve as a premium global hub for multilateral diplomacy and international cooperation.

“Kenya provides favourable enabling conditions, a supportive legal environment and is among the most cost-effective jurisdictions of all UN headquarters globally,” he said.

Mr Guterres said the groundbreaking ceremony for the new assembly hall and inauguration of the new office block reaffirm the central role Africa, and Kenya in particular, play in the life and future of the United Nations.

“Nairobi is a place where global challenges meet regional solutions, where innovation is born and where the future of multilateralism is being shaped every day,” he said.

The Secretary-General noted that, in two years, the new facility will host world leaders confronting the most urgent issues of our time.

“They will gather in a new amphitheatre curved into African soil and surrounded by the Kenyan forests,” he said.

He noted that the modern facility will host 9,000 people and be powered by onsite solar power, ensuring it attains energy neutrality by 2029.

At the same time, President Ruto said the modernisation and expansion of the United Nations Office at Nairobi is a powerful expression of inclusivity, geographical balance and the universality of the United Nations system.

He pointed out that the government will amend the Privileges and Immunities Act to provide opportunities for UN families and staff working in Nairobi should they consider retiring in Kenya.

The President commended Mr Guterres for his advocacy of matters affecting the Global South.

He pointed to the call for reforms of the international financial architecture and the New African Financial Architecture for Development aimed at addressing the challenge of debt and access to concessional resources at scale.

“We have made proposals which we hope to advance with the Secretary-General in all forums, including the G7 to be held in a month’s time,” he said.

He explained that the Global South is changing its narrative from one of problems, disease, conflict and poverty to one of solutions.

“This continent is not about aid or loans; it is about ideas, solutions and investments,” he said.

On his part, Mr Guterres said his voice will remain loud and clear in highlighting the injustice the Global South faces because of the unfairness of international systems.

He committed to supporting African transformation and pushing for reforms advocated by Africa.

“The African continent can count on me. I will always be at your side to correct injustices,” he said.

He said it was not acceptable for Africa to pay more than developed countries to obtain the loans it needs for development.

“Many of these countries have more solid financial situations and better development perspectives than developed countries that receive resources at much lower costs,” he said.

The UN chief added that this situation was obtained only because Africa was not at the table in 1945 when the United Nations was established, saying the continent has paid a huge price for that.

He was emphatic that there would be no justice until there is permanent African membership of the UN Security Council.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya is committed to working closely with all Member States, under the leadership of the UN, to ensure that the United Nations system becomes more efficient, effective, responsive and impactful in improving the lives of all people, especially the vulnerable.

Also present at the event included United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the UN Office at Nairobi Zainab Hawa Bangura, among others.