WATER PROVISION AND SECURITY KEY TO PROGRESS OF ARID AND SEMI-ARID AREAS

Arid and semi-arid lands will benefit from government investments in water and action against banditry, President William Ruto has said.

He said water harvesting, the revival of the leather industry and mitigation of the effects of climate change will transform the region.

Speaking to Maa community leaders from Kajiado, Narok, Samburu, Laikipia and Marsabit at State House Nairobi, Thursday, the President said plans are at an advanced stage to build 100 mega and 1,000 small dams for irrigation, livestock and domestic use.

“To coordinate this effectively, the Ministry of Water is holding meetings with each county to identify their priorities,” he said.

The President said the leather industry has many opportunities for livestock keepers.

On insecurity, banditry and cattle rustling in northern Kenya, the President was categorical that the menace must come to end.

“Banditry must end. It is denying children the chance to go to school and holding back the region and the people.”

The meeting was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Jonathan Lati Leleliit (Samburu) and Narok’s Patrick ole Ntutu and several MPs.