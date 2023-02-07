WE ACKNOWLEDGE RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS AS PARTNERS IN THE SOCIAL SECTOR

President William Ruto has commended the role religious organisations play in the provision of social services.

He said the government appreciates the contribution of faith organisations to the provision of health and education among other issues, and committed to continue being partners.

Speaking when he met health and education representatives of faith-based organisations at State House, Nairobi, Tuesday, President Ruto pledged that the government would work with the institutions to deliver efficient and cost-effective health services as well as relevant education.

The leaders were led by Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit, Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva, Bishop Robert Lang’at of the Africa Gospel Church and PCEA Moderator Thigu Mutahi.

The President said: “The institutions provide 40 per cent healthcare in Kenya and must be core in our plan and roll out of the Universal Health Care programme.”

The President singled out the critical responsibility religious groups and leaders have in instilling values in schools and colleges; especially in the institutions that they sponsor.

President Ruto pointed out that the representation of religious organisations in the running of educational institutions is, therefore, guaranteed.

The President asked religious leaders to partner with the government and other stakeholders in the fight against drugs, alcohol and other vices affecting the youth.

“On matters social, on matters moral, you have more leverage than the government. Alcohol and drugs have permeated our society and it is hurting our youth and leaders,” the Head of State said.