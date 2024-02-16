The government is scaling up investment in irrigation to enhance the country’s food production capacity, President William Ruto has said.

He said irrigation will help the country increase acreage under cultivation and stop reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

President Ruto said the government’s KSh60 billion investment in water projects will help the country reduce the importation of food that can be produced locally.

“Every year, we spend KSh500 billion to import food produced by farmers from other countries. We want this money to go to our own farmers,” he said.

He made the remarks in Gatundu, Kiambu County, where he commissioned the Rwabura Irrigation Project Phase I that will serve more than 5,000 farmers, creating more than 25,000 jobs.

Earlier in Ihwagi, Nyeri County, he commissioned the Mathira Community Water Supply Project that will benefit more than 25,000 people.

He also launched the 320-unit Blue Valley Affordable Housing project in Nyeri Town Constituency, Nyeri County.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, MPs led by the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichungw’ah and several MCAs.