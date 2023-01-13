WE WILL ADD VALUE TO FISHING FOR FARMERS TO EARN MORE — PRESIDENT RUTO

President William Ruto has said fish farming in Nyanza will be funded and expanded to support more livelihoods.

He said the Government will also add value to allow farmers earn more from the economic activity.

The Government will allocate Sh600 Million to help in the processing of fish in Homa Bay.

The President was speaking on Friday during the opening of the Homa Bay Municipal Market in Homa Bay Town.

“Fishing has a huge potential that must be exploited. When we add value, we will earn more and generate more jobs for the youth.”

Earlier, the President met the Homa Bay County leadership at the Tom Mboya University that presented the region’s development plan to him.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, Senator Moses Kajwang’, MPs Jared Okello (Nyando), Walter Owino (Awendo), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Fatuma Mohamed (Woman Rep., Migori).

Others were Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), John Mbadi (Nominated), Joyce Atieno “Bensuda” (Woman Rep., Homa Bay), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Zaheer Jhande (Nyaribari Chache) and John Waluke (Sirisia).

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, Information, Communication and the Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo, and former Governors Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Okoth Obado (Migori), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) and Otieno Awiti (Homa Bay) were also present.

President Ruto committed to work with all leaders, irrespective of their political affiliation, to transform Kenya.

Governor Wanga said she will continue working with the Government “to move Homa Bay County forward”.