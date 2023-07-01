WE WILL PROTECT WATER CATCHMENTS

The Government is committed to reclaiming and conserving water catchment areas in the country.

President William Ruto said efforts were being made to reclaim, rehabilitate and conserve degraded landscapes.

Speaking during the launch of the 7th edition of the Annual Kaptagat Tree Planting in Elgeyo Marakwet County, the President said the move was irreversible.

“Over the next 10 years, we will grow at least 15 billion trees and restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded forests and rangelands.”

He said the programme will fully involve the public from the grassroots all the way to the Cabinet.

“I appeal to every Kenyan to plant at least 30 trees each year,” explained President Ruto.

He expressed concern that extreme weather has become more common as a result of climate change caused by harmful human activity.

“In our country and region, droughts have increased in frequency, intensity and duration,”

He lauded National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo for his unwavered tree planting campaign which has now entered its seventh year.

“This extraordinary effort is what we ask for now as we confront the climate crisis that threatens our future.”

He added that the PS had gone beyond his call of duty to push for the restoration of the Kaptagat Forest Ecosystem.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), Soipan Tuya (Environment), Rebecca Miano (East African Community), Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, a host of Principal Secretaries led by Chris Kiptoo (National Treasury), MCA’s among other leaders were present.