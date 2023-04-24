ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION KEY TO END OVERCROWDING

Alternative dispute resolution platforms will be instituted to tackle crowding in prisons.

President William Ruto said more space will also be made available to accommodate growing prison population.

He said work is in progress to identify and develop new prison sites.

“This move will provide ample opportunities to impart skills via correctional services in the spirit of rehabilitation and reform.”

The President made the remarks on Monday during the pass-out parade of 222 Prisons Officer Cadets at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Commissioner-General of Prisons John Warioba, among other leaders, were present.

According to data, more than 10,000 prisoners are serving sentences of less three years.

Further, 41 per cent of the prison population is awaiting trial for bailable offences.

“It is important for stakeholders in the justice value chain to consider alternatives to imprisonment for minor sentences,” said the President.

He asked the Judiciary to provide leadership in the matter and the Attorney-General to initiate necessary engagements.

The President lauded the prisons authority for aligning its correctional services with the Government’s transformational agenda.

The President explained that the rehabilitation and correction framework now focuses on reform, re-direction and the empowerment of prisoners for effective social participation.

Mr Mudavadi asked the graduands to remain professional at their work.

“Be guided by the rule of law so that Kenya can remain a beacon of stability in the region.”

On his part, Prof Kindiki said a clear career progression in prisons will be observed to boost morale of officers.