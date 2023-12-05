BOLSTERING KENYA-INDIA TIES WILL ENHANCE OUR DEVELOPMENT AGENDA

Kenya is committed to strengthening its bilateral ties with India.

President William Ruto said Kenya and India share historical ties dating back to the 18th Century and beyond.

The President, who is on a two-day state visit to India, said the two countries are keen on enhancing trade, investment, education, digital economy, healthcare, research and agriculture among others areas of cooperation for the benefit of its peoples.

The President discussed the establishment of India Exim Bank’s regional headquarters in Kenya with its Managing Director Harsha Bangari.

He observed that such investments are key to the country’s socio-economic growth.

“Kenya continues to attract international investors from all parts of the world as part of the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda,” he said.

President Ruto also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Open University of Kenya and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The MOU seeks to diversify Kenya’s programmes and enhance its technological infrastructure.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Procorp Enertech Private Limited, Srinivasa Raju Gannavarapu, met and explored investment opportunities in the Lake Region Economic Bloc.

In the presence of Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Procorp Enertech Private Limited committed to investing in transport infrastructure in the region to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

The Head of State also held talks with the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.