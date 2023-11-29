BOOST FOR BASKETBALL AS NBA OPENS OFFICE IN NAIROBI

The United States National Basketball Association (NBA) has committed to support the development of the sport in Kenya.

The NBA has announced plans to implement grassroots programmes to nurture talent in the country.

NBA will partner with the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Education and Kenya Basketball Federation to develop a comprehensive basketball ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, a Junior NBA clinic is set to engage 70 boys and girls to commemorate the inauguration of the NBA’s fifth African office in Nairobi.

This is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in New York in September between the NBA and the Ministry of Sports in the presence of President William Ruto.

Egypt, Senegal, South Africa and Nigeria are the only other African countries hosting NBA offices.

At State House Nairobi, President Ruto met NBA officials led by NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper and former NBA player Micheal Finley.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba were also present.

President Ruto described the initiative as a turning point in the development of the sport in the country.

He said the move will give Kenyan youth opportunity to pursue professional basketball.

“Professional basketball promises to enhance talent commercialisation and transform the lives of our youth,” he said.