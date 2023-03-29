EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO SUPPORT KENYA TRADE WITH EU

EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO SUPPORT KENYA TRADE WITH EThe European Commission is committed to the Kenya — EU Economic Partnership Agreement that is set to be signed in June this year.

During a meeting Wednesday, President William Ruto and the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis agreed to review the agreement.

Mr. Dombrovskis said the commission is willing to support Kenya in its efforts to access the European Union market.

He praised Kenya’s global leadership in transitioning into a green economy.

President Ruto acknowledged the European Union’s importance as a trade and investment partner for Kenya and the rest of Africa.

“I thank the European Commission for its cooperation in trade and investment partnership,” he said.

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Pauliina Urpilainen, Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign & Diaspora Affairs), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Njuguna Ndungu (Finance), and Soipan Tuya (Environment) were also present.