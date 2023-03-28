GERMANY TO SUPPORT KENYAN BUSINESSES IN ACCESSING EUROPEAN MARKETS

Germany will support Kenya in its attempt to better penetrate the European Union market.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said Kenya is a true friend and stable country in Africa whose economy must be helped to thrive.

“The better access to Europe will help Kenyan firms to produce and sell more. This will accelerate employment creation and support more lives,” he said.

He was addressing the media on Tuesday at his office in Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin after talks with President William Ruto.

Mr Scholz noted that Kenya continues to make indispensable contribution in peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

“We will support Kenya more on this cause as well as in its push to tackling climate change crisis,” he added.

President Ruto appreciated Germany’s support in capacity building to facilitate Kenya’s products into the European markets.

He invited more German companies to invest in value addition of raw materials in Kenya.

“We value the role that Germany has played in enabling Kenya work towards realising its development agenda,” the President observed.

Dr Ruto explained that Kenya is ready to supply skilled and quality labour under an acceptable framework to Europe.