GOVERNMENT AND KMPDU COMMIT TO FOSTERING INDUSTRIAL HARMONY

The government will consistently address the persistent human resource challenges that slow down the realisation of Universal Health Coverage, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the government will continually engage stakeholders in the health sector, including health workers’ unions, to promote industrial harmony and long-lasting solutions to the challenges.

He spoke at a meeting with the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union led by Secretary-General Davji Atellah at State House, Nairobi.

On its part, the union committed to champion and support the universal healthcare agenda and the rolling out of social health insurance to all Kenyans.

Others present at the meeting were Health of Public Service Felix Koskei, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni.