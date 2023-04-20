GOVERNMENT REINSTATES BUDGETARY SUPPORT TO KENYA RED CROSS

The Government has reinstated its budgetary support to the Kenya Red Cross.

President William Ruto said the move has been informed by the huge humanitarian tasks that the Society engages in.

He announced the new move will begin in the 2023/2024 financial year with an allocation of Sh100 million.

The President noted that the Government will continue supporting the Kenya Red Cross in carrying out its work, especially in disaster and emergency services.

He was speaking on Thursday during the tour of the Kenya Red Cross in South C, Nairobi.

He called upon the partners and donors of the Kenya Red Cross to be part of the journey to support the Society with “multi-year and long-term funding”.

“The project approach — largely short-term — to national capacity enhancement is not working,” the President said.

The President said Kenya was committed to employing better analysis in designing its humanitarian response to emergencies.

This will include predictive analysis where future outcomes can be forecasted.

The new approach, the President explained, will ensure that communities are forewarned, hence adequately prepared to respond to disasters.

“This will reduce the loss and impact.”

The President lauded the Kenya Red Cross for investing in early-warning, early-action in the event of disasters.

“We must act early in order to avoid devastating impacts to lives and livelihoods,” he said.