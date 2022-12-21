GREENING THE COUNTRY WILL HELP US FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE

President William Ruto has said it is time for humanity to step up to make the earth liveable.

He noted that the devastating disruptions due to climate change was undermining “our progress and aspirations for economic development.“

He spoke on Wednesday in Ngong’ Hills Forest, Kajiado County, during the launch of the National Programme for Accelerated Forestry and Rangelands Restoration.

He was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, among other leaders.

The President noted that the Government was keen on countering the negative effects of climate change by “greening our country to more than 30 per cent of tree cover by 2032”.

“This is a moment of unity of purpose and collective action; let us work towards achieving a cleaner and safer environment,”

This, he went on, will be actualised through the intentional placement of environmental conservation at the centre of the socio-economic transformation agenda.

Mr Gachagua asked Kenyans to cooperate with State organs to sustainably conserve the environment.

“This is our obligation to one another in our time, and our debt to future generations.”