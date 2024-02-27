INTER-GOVERNMENTAL COOPERATION KEY TO UNLOCKING KENYA’S POTENTIAL

The government is committed to working with county governments to unlock Kenya’s economic potential, President William Ruto has said.

The goal, he explained, is to transform devolution from governance and sharing of resources to provision of public service, the incubation of opportunity, facilitation of radical economic revival and the enabling of prosperity at the grassroots.

President Ruto said the government is implementing the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda through value chains to enhance productivity in sectors and industries at the counties.

“Under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, the government is committed to playing its designated role not only to strengthen devolution as a fundamental constitutional mandate, but also because devolved units have numerous opportunities for rapid economic growth,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday during the Second Homa Bay County International Investment Conference.

President Ruto cited the creation of special economic zones, county aggregation and industrial parks, promotion of the hustler economy and strengthening of micro, small and medium enterprises as some of the key interventions aimed at unlocking the potential of counties.

“As we have noted, our achievements so far bear clear imprints of intergovernmental collaboration,” he said.

The President said the implementation of programmes such as the subsidised fertiliser, community health promoters, affordable housing projects and digital economy have transformed social economic growth of counties