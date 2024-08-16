INVESTING IN THE CREATIVE ECONOMY TO EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES, PRESIDENT RUTO

President William Ruto has said the government recognises the creative economy as a pillar of economic transformation.

The President said the Kenya Music Festival is a vital component in the advancement of the creative economy in the country.

In the performance of cultural dances, he said, the festival plays a crucial role in the preservation of our national heritage.

“Additionally, such forums prepare learners to compete at the international stage,” he said.

President Ruto announced that Kenya is one of the few countries that will showcase its cultural heritage in Bonn, Germany, next month.

On the financing of the Kenya Music Festival, the President urged the leadership of the event to look for sustainable solutions by seeking stronger partnerships with the private sector.

He pointed out that the government has strengthened copyright laws to protect the intellectual property rights of artistes and ensure fair compensation for their work.

He directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports to ensure that artistes earn 80 per cent from their royalties.

“At the moment, less than 20 per cent of those resources go to the artistes. Royalty funds are not money for running offices, buying cars or paying salaries. They must reach the artistes,” he said.

He was speaking during the State Concert for the Kenya Music Festival at the Eldoret State Lodge on Friday.

The music festival, which brought together more than 145,000 learners from all levels of education, took place in Eldoret City from the second week of this month. The event was held alongside the first ever music conference in Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, MPs and other leaders were present.