KENYA AND MOZAMBIQUE HAVE AGREED TO BOOST TRADE AND AGRICULTURAL TIES

President William Ruto and President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique said the two countries will prioritize agricultural value addition, especially in the tea, sugar and coffee sectors.



President Ruto emphasized the importance of regional blocs in the facilitation of the movement of goods and people. The President expressed the need for all member countries of the East African Community (EAC), Southern Africa Development Community (SADC (and Common Markets for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) to ratify the Tripartite Alliance which brings together the three regional blocs.



“This will provide an improved framework for trade and investment without unnecessary hurdles,” President Ruto said.