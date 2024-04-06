KENYA-GUINEA BISSAU REVAMPING TRADE TIES

Kenya and Guinea-Bissau are implementing far-reaching policies that will boost trade between the two countries.

President William Ruto said while the current trade volume between the two countries is low, there is potential for improvement.

He cited the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement that is poised to enhance commerce.

President Ruto said Kenya and Guinea-Bissau are keen on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding that established a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) signed in 2022.

He explained that enhanced collaboration between the private sectors of both nations will significantly boost trade volumes.

He made the remarks on Friday during a press briefing following bilateral talks with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart President General Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

President Ruto who is on a state visit to Guinea Bissau was decorated with Guinea-Bissau’s highest medal by President Embalo at the presidential palace.

He said the JCC will facilitate cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including security, agriculture and livestock, fisheries and the blue economy, as well as environment and forestry.

President Ruto pledged to initiate direct flights between the two countries.

He noted that this will bolster trade and strengthen people-to-people cooperation.