President William Ruto has said Kenya is committed to clean energy.

He noted that the country is ready to work with organizations that also champion green energy.

The President said, “the government is committed to creating green jobs”.

He was speaking on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when he met officials of Eni Spa led by its Director General of Natural Resources Guido Brusco.

In Kenya, the Italian energy firm specializes in biofuel made from castor oil grown in Baringo, Makueni, Nakuru and Mombasa Counties.

The firm is growing castor oil on 40,000 acres of land and plans to scale up production to 200,000 acres.

This, it says, will create more than 200,000 jobs.

“We commit to provide Eni Spa with between 250,000 and 300,000 acres of land in marginal areas for production of biofuels,” said the President.

The firm has also expressed interest in geothermal, solar and waste energy, and the manufacture of e-bikes in the country.