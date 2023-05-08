KENYA, NETHERLANDS RELATIONS SOLID

Kenya values the cordial relations it enjoys with the Netherlands.

President William Ruto said this on Monday when held talks with Willem-Alexander, the King of the Netherlands.

The two leaders committed to strengthening ties between the two countries for the mutual prosperity of their citizens.

This includes enhancing trade in horticultural, livestock, tea, and coffee, fruits, vegetables, fish and tobacco.

President Ruto and King Alexander discussed the climate change challenge, Kenya’s agenda for green growth and wildlife conservation.

The Netherlands will continue supporting Kenya in the development of Arid and semi-arid lands,

rural domestic water supply and sanitation, health, infrastructure development and agricultural research.