KENYA-POLAND PARTNERSHIP TO BOOST FOOD PRODUCTION

Kenya and Poland have signed two MoUs on tax solidarity, agriculture and rural development.

President William Ruto said Kenya is enhancing its partnership with Poland in the agriculture and food security sector to bridge the gap in the demand for grains in the country.

Speaking during a media address with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is in the country for a State Visit, President Ruto said the partnership will help Kenya to achieve its food security goals.

“I urged President Duda to partner with us through public-private and government-to-government partnerships to explore the vast market in the agricultural sector, particularly in post-harvest value addition, aiming to conclusively address food security,” he said.

President Ruto invited Poland to consider Mombasa and Lamu ports as possible logistics hubs for exporting products to the region and beyond.

On his part, President Duda said Poland is keen on fostering strong economic relations with Kenya.

“This is not a courtesy visit. Instead, it is a visit which brings with it huge economic potential for the future,” he said.

President Ruto called on Polish investors to exploit investment opportunities in the country. He appealed to them to leverage on Kenya’s strategic geographical advantage for their regional and continental investments.