KENYA, SENEGAL AGREE TO CHAMPION THE INTEGRATION OF AFRICA

Kenya and Senegal have agreed to work together in championing for the integration of Africa.

President William Ruto and his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, said they will strive to take common positions on issues affecting the Continent.

The two leaders spoke on Thursday after holding talks at the Presidential Palace in Dakar.

President Ruto said the move will further Africa’s agenda and consolidate its position at the United Nations.

“We must unite and amplify our voices at the global level,” he said.

On his part, President Sall called on African countries to abolish visa requirements for Africans to ease the movement of people and factors of production.

President Ruto said Kenya and Senegal are exploring the possibility of a visa-free regime for citizens of the two countries.

He explained that his Senagalese counterpart had committed to support the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo.