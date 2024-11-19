LET US WORK DILIGENTLY TO DELIVER OUR MANDATE, PRESIDENT RUTO TELLS CSs

President William Ruto has cautioned public servants against failing Kenyans on service delivery.

The President said there will be no room for excuses or delayed failure in his administration.

He made it clear that he expected each Cabinet Secretary to take personal responsibility for achieving the targets outlined in their ministry’s contracts.

“There is no room for excuses or delayed failure. Accountability must cascade through all levels of ministries, departments and agencies to individual officers,” said President Ruto.

At the end of the financial year, President Ruto pointed out that each Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievements.

He noted that the scorecard will ensure that performance

contracting does not become a meaningless ritual.

“They will carry recognition, rewards or sanctions, which will be applied without fail. Excellence, integrity, efficiency and consistency will be rewarded, while failure, negligence, waste and misconduct will prompt corrective action,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, during the signing of ministerial performance contracts.

He noted that performance contracting is deployed in ways that raise the levels of engagement and motivation, and promote greater conformity with the values and principles of the Public Service.

“In other words, I fully expect to see continuous improvement in the responsiveness, efficiency and integrity of our officers collectively and individually,” President Ruto said.

He added: “As we sign the second-generation Ministerial Performance Contracts for 2024/2025, let us reflect on the commitments we have made and the weight of our responsibility.”

The President warned that the performance contracts are not mere bureaucratic rituals or ceremonial formalities. Instead, he pointed out, that they represent firm and solemn commitments to implement the inclusive and transformative goals of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“I must emphasise and encourage you to internalise the strategic pillars of this agenda and their interconnectedness. These pillars demand greater efficiency in current programmes and projects, and a bold redefinition of our service delivery paradigm,” he said.

He pointed out that agriculture is critical to ensuring food security and empowering farmers, saying micro, small, and medium enterprises drive job creation and economic growth.

President Ruto added that affordable housing enhances dignity and stimulates the construction sector, the universal healthcare fosters a healthy and productive population and the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy position Kenya as a global innovation hub, enhancing our efficiency and competitiveness.

“These pillars define my performance contracts with the people, which have been directly executed by me, and through Cabinet Secretaries and accounting officers,” the President said.

To fulfil these commitments, he called for teamwork among public servants to make the country a better place than “we found it”.

The President noted that, over the years, performance contracting has proven a robust accountability framework, ensuring the effective use of public resources to meet constitutional mandates and citizen expectations.

At the same time, the President directed the National Treasury to disburse budgetary allocations on time to ensure seamless implementation.

He noted that lack of funds or delay in their release should not be an excuse for failing to serve the people.

“Our planning, budgeting and execution functions must operate in closer harmony to achieve this goal,” he said.

The President pointed out that after more than a decade, it is crucial to institutionalise performance management.

“This is why a Public Service Performance Management Bill is being finalised and will soon be tabled in Parliament,” he said.

Through legislation, President Ruto said the government will entrench accountability and promote the highest standards of service delivery at all levels of government.

“To strengthen coordination, I have also established an office to focus on Performance and Delivery Management in the Executive Office of the President,” he said.

Through the office, President Ruto said all ministries, departments and agencies will be facilitated to quickly address performance deficiencies and oversee the timely implementation of corrective measures.

“Because overall accountability rests with me, I take this opportunity to assure you of my full support in fostering a performance-driven culture within the Public Service for faster delivery of our national transformation agenda,” President Ruto said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki emphasised the need for public servants to enhance accountability to the people of Kenya.

“It’s my humble view that, with the country’s vibrant democracy, we have to work harder, faster and efficiently,” the DP said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged government officials to exercise extreme humility and integrity while serving Kenyans.