PRESIDENT HOLDS CONSULTATIVE MEETING WITH ODM MPS

President William Ruto Tuesday held a meeting with a section of MPs from Nyanza as a follow-up to his recent tour of the region.

The leaders explored a mechanism of working together to address national and county issues.

The MPs allied to the ODM party pledged their support to President Ruto.

The MPs said they were focused on service delivery and asked other leaders to shun politics.

They were Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

The President said the government would serve all Kenyans equally.

“Elections are over, we don’t want a polarized country. We will work for all Kenyans.”

President Ruto said he will work with leaders from across the political divide for the sake of the country’s unity and economic transformation.

The legislators thanked the President for his visit to Nyanza and said their constituents are interested in service delivery.