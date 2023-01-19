PRESIDENT RUTO: AFRICA MUST TAKE CHARGE OF ITS DEVELOPMENT

President William Ruto has said Africa must take charge of its development.

He said the Continent’s leadership must find ways of implementing Vision 2063 and fund it as much as possible.

The President explained that for Africa to make the necessary transformational strides, the youth — who have requisite drive, energy and skills — must be fully involved.

“These are Africa’s greatest resource; we must be particular about their education and training,” President Ruto said.

He was speaking on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when he held talks with the Africa Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA- NEPAD) CEO Nardos Bekele-Thomas.

The President expressed Kenya’s support for the Agency.

He said AUDA, under the New Partnership for African Development, should work with other formations for faster implementation of the continent’s Vision 2063.