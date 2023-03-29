PRESIDENT RUTO ASKS AFRICAN, CARIBBEAN AND PACIFIC STATES TO ENHANCE RELATIONSHIP WITH EU

President William Ruto has asked the Organization for African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) to improve relations with the European Union to unlock trade and investment opportunities for its members.

The President said delays in signing of Key agreements, like the Post-Cotonou Partnership (Samoa) Agreement, have stalled numerous opportunities for member states and asked the organization to engage the EU to establish a win-win structure.

“Our relationship with the EU is stagnated. We need to make it work for the benefit of the citizens of our nations,” he said.

He spoke during a meeting with the bureau of the committee of ambassadors of the OACPS led by Secretary General Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti.

President Ruto also urged OACPS to unite its member states to enhance the region’s bargaining position.

“We should consolidate our relationship as members of the bloc in order to bargain for trade and investment with the EU and other organizations. Our position is stronger when we are united,” he said.

He raised concern over the socio-economic impact of European Green Deal legislation on exporting countries.

The President said the legislation will lead to increased compliance costs and general trade deterioration leading to increased poverty.

“I therefore recommend that the OACPS fraternity continues to engage with the EU to accord more time for local sensitization, compliance, setting up necessary infrastructure and providing capacity building support,” he said.

Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius and Chair of the OACPS Committee of Ambassadors, Mr. S. Gunessee, Ambassador of the Republic of Cameroon and Dean of the Committee of Ambassadors, Daniel Evina Abe’e, Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Njuguna Ndungu (Finance), Soipan Tuya (Environment) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads and Transport) were also present.