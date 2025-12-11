PRESIDENT RUTO CONFERS SENIOR COUNSEL RANK ON 54 ADVOCATES

President William Ruto conferred the rank of Senior Counsel on 54 advocates of the High Court of Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

The President told the newly conferred senior counsel that their elevation brings an even greater responsibility to safeguard democracy, strengthen institutions of justice, support necessary reforms, and widen access to justice.

“The Senior Counsel Conferment Rules, particularly Rule 7, set an even higher bar for you: They require sustained excellence in active practice, distinguished advocacy before the superior courts, dedicated mentorship of younger advocates, faithful service to the Law Society of Kenya, meaningful scholarly contribution, and an unimpeachable standard of professional conduct,” he said.

President Ruto asked the new senior counsel to serve with integrity and remain guided by the greater national interest.

“The highest level of integrity is to be faithful and patriotic not just to your nation but your profession,” he said.

The President called on legal professionals to work towards building bridges between the Bar and the Bench, the arms of government, and all other facets of the country.

He further commended the Committee on Senior Counsel for its rigorous, transparent, and principled evaluation process.

“Your work upholds the dignity of this rank and reinforces public trust in our systems of professional recognition,” he said.

On her part, Chief Justice Martha Koome called for cordial working relations between the Bar and the Bench, saying the two are partners in ensuring that the constitutional project of upholding justice and safeguarding the rule of law succeeds.

“The Bar and the Bench are not rivals,” she said.

The Chief Justice said the senior counsel honoured today have met the highest standards of excellence.

She urged them to mentor the younger generation of lawyers in both legal craftsmanship and ethical conduct.

“Your choices and your professional culture will shape the future of the bar,” the Chief Justice said.

She challenged those in the legal profession to ensure that the field remains the guardian of justice and not a marketplace of legal transactions.

Present were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who was among those honoured as senior counsel, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose, among others.

Some of the 54 advocates elevated to the rank of senior counsel include prominent lawyers Njoroge Regeru, Mr Katwa Kigen, Ambrose Rachier, and Muthomi Thiankolu.

Others are Nancy Karigithu (former PS), Muturi Kigano (former MP), Paul Ndung’u, Issack Hassan (former IBEC chair), Mercy Buku, and former Cabinet minister Kivutha Kibwana.