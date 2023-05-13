PRESIDENT RUTO CONGRATULATES KIP KEINO CLASSIC WINNERS

President William Ruto Saturday led the country in celebrating Kenyan athletes at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour 2023.

The President said the Kip Keino Classic tournament is an excellent platform for nurturing and growing talents.

“The beauty of this event is that it gives young and emerging talents a platform to showcase their abilities, test themselves, and shine,” he said.

The President congratulated the organizers of the event held at the Moi International Sports Centre-Kasarani, Nairobi.

President Ruto lauded the winners and thanked the sportsmen for making Kenya proud.

The winners were Ferdinand Omanyala (100M), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800M), Mary Moraa (800M), and Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000M steeplechase).

Others were Beatrice Chebet (5,000M), Reynold Cheruiyot (1,500M), Amos Kirui (3,000M steeplechase), and Mercy Okech (400M).

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Musalia Mudavadi, Kipchumba Murkomen and Ababu Namwamba, among other leaders.