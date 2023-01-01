PRESIDENT RUTO: GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW ELECTRICITY TARIFFS

President William Ruto has said the government is working towards lowering electricity tariffs.

The government, he observed, will prioritize low-income earners and manufacturers in the tariff review process.

“In three months, we will have public consultation to ensure that we have tariffs that are affordable to those at the bottom of the economic pyramid and our manufacturers.”

He was speaking during a New Year Sunday service at Siloam Ministry, Bamburi, Mombasa County. First Lady Rachel Ruto and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir among other leaders accompanied the President.

The President also said the government will work to end Kenya’s debt burden, which was affecting service delivery.

He encouraged Kenyans to plant trees to reverse the adverse effects of climate change.