PRESIDENT RUTO LAUDS PEACE PROCESS IN EASTERN DRC

President William Ruto has commended the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He said remarkable progress had been witnessed in the past two months, facilitating the return to normalcy in the country.

He noted that a civilian officer will be appointed to help shield the East African Regional Force from political and public affairs matters.

“This will enhance peace and security in the region,” he said.

He spoke on Wednesday during the 21st Extra-Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State in Bujumbura, Burundi.

President Ruto thanked the Heads of State for stepping in to resolve the conflict in Eastern DRC, which “has borne fruit”.

In particular, he lauded DRC President Félix Tshisekedi for facilitating the deployment which has led to a stop in the killing of women and children.

The President congratulated Annette Mutaawe and Andrea Malueth on their appointments as the EAC Deputy Secretary Generals.

Present were Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, Tanzania Vice-President Dr Isidori Mpango, Prime Minister of Rwanda Dr Édouard Ngirente, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda

Rebecca Kadaga, EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki, among others.