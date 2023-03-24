PRESIDENT RUTO LAUNCHES ROADS PROJECTS IN KISII

President William Ruto on Friday launched the construction of the Gamba-Kegogi road, Kisii County.

The seven kilometre road will connect Kisii to Ahero at Oyugis and ease movement of people and goods and services to the market.

The President also launched the Sirari corridor accessibility and road safety improvement project and the construction of lot two of Kisii Ahero A1 road.

The Head of State said the government will get rid of slow contractors and fast track construction of roads in the region.

“I have had talks with your leaders and we have agreed that we will work together to complete all stalled projects so that we can change the face of Kisii and counties.

The President said the government is investing heavily in the digital economy, agro processing and value addition and housing to create jobs.

President Ruto said the national government and the Kisii county government will work together to create an Industrial Park to promote agribusiness in the county.

“The park will help us in value addition, aggregation and secure markers for farmers,” he said.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Road Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu, Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), MPs, MCAs among other leaders.