PRESIDENT RUTO MEETS FINLAND’S MINISTER FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

President William Ruto has said Kenya and Finland have many opportunities for partnership in both the public and private sectors.

The President urged the Finnish private sector to consider opportunities in the Konza Technopolis and the larger plan to digitize government services.

He added that Kenya hopes to emulate Finland’s environmental focus.

“Kenya has a lot to learn from Finland which is 75 per cent forest. Our plan is to plant and grow 15 billion trees in the next 10 years.”

The President said the climate crisis is getting worse.

“We are facing the worst drought we have seen in 40 years. We have lost 2.5 million livestock for the first time, we have also lost wildlife,” he said.

The President was speaking when he met Finland’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr Mika Lintilä.

Minister Lintilä commended President Ruto for his leadership in climate change in Africa and globally.

He also said the Finnish private sector has great plans for Kenya, adding that a Kenya-Finland Business Forum has been planned.