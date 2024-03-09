PRESIDENT RUTO PRAISES KDF FOR SAFEGUARDING THE NATION’S STABILITY

President William Ruto has commended the Kenya Defence Forces as an institution that excellently discharges its mandate.

He said the military has been a model institution that has guaranteed Kenya’s peace and stability.

Noting that the strength of a nation is dependent on its institutions, the President said the government is strengthening the Kenya Defence Forces to guarantee the country’s peace and stability.

President Ruto explained that the government is strengthening all public institutions to make them deliver on their mandate, including food production, job creation and healthcare provision, among others.

“As you provide security and stability for our nation, we will work smart and hard to make sure that we deliver on our commitments to the people of Kenya,” he said.

The President pointed out that the country’s security and stability, saying without them “it becomes much more difficult to achieve all other aspirations”.

He made the remarks on Saturday during the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Defence Forces Vice Chief and Service Commanders at State House, Nairobi. The officers were appointed yesterday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla were among those present.

The Head of State affirmed the government’s commitment to a united Kenya devoid of tribalism and division.

“It is my desire that we eliminate tribalism, ethnicity and marginalisation and consolidate our nation into a peaceful, united and progressive nation,” he said.

Lieutenant-General Charles Muriu Kahariri was sworn in as the Vice Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, replacing Lt-General Jonah Maina Mwangi whose term ended after a 42-year career in the military.

Lieutenant-General David Kimaiyo Tarus was sworn in as the Commander of the Kenya Army.

Major-General Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a, who was appointed Commander of the Kenya Navy, was also sworn in.

Also present at the event were Lieutenant-General Jimson Longiro, who was yesterday appointed Vice-Chancellor of the National Defence University of Kenya, Lt-General Juma Shee Mwinyikai (Commandant of the National Defence College), Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan (Deputy Army Commander) and Major-General Luka Kipkemoi Kutto (General Officer Commanding Eastern Command).

Others were Major-General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu (Commandant of the Kenya Military Academy), Major-General John Maison Nkoimo (General Officer Commanding Border Security Command), Brigadier Peter Shikuku Chelimo (deputy Navy commander), Brigadier Yahya Abdi (Senior Directing Staff Navy at the National Defence College).