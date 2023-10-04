PRESIDENT RUTO RECEIVES INTERIM REPORT ON POLICE REFORMS

President William Ruto has received a progress report from the Taskforce on Police Reforms.

Consequently, the President accepted three key recommendations that is expected to have far-reaching implications to the National Police Service, the Prisons Service and the National Youth Service.

He agreed to the proposal that the three Services be moved to the security sector in regard to remuneration and terms of service.

This way, he noted, the officers in these services will receive remuneration and other terms of service commensurate with their work.

The President also endorsed the creation of two entry points into the National Police Service: at Constable and Cadet levels, whose requirements will be defined by the National Police Service Commission.

“At a time when crime is constantly evolving, this provision will attract more professionals to police service,” the President said at State House on Wednesday.

He also okayed the enforcement of a new transfer policy where no officer shall remain at one station for more than three years.

“Going forward, it won’t be possible for an officer to be promoted if he has served at only one station,” he noted in agreement with the recommendation of the Taskforce chaired by Former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Justice Maraga announced that the taskforce will present its final report within a month.

“We commit to improve the Service, including their remuneration and other terms of service,” President Ruto said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki (Interior) and Aden Duale (Defence) and Attorney-General Justin Muturi were present.

Others were Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, Deputy IGs Douglas Kanja and Noor Gabow, National Police Service Commission Chairman Eliud Kinuthia and the taskforce members among others.