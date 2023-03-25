PRESIDENT RUTO SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL SERVE ALL

President @William Samoei Ruto has said he is committed to running an inclusive government that will accommodate all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I will not allow any part of the country to be locked out of the development of our country. I will also not allow anyone to discriminate Kenyans from any community because that is not the kind of Kenya we are building,” he said.

The President was speaking on Saturday when he launched the construction of three roads in Migori County to help stimulate the region’s economic growth.

The Head of State commissioned the Senta – Nyamtiro – Isebania road (Phase I) (Kuria East) and Nyabohanse -Kumumwamu road (Kuria West) and Nyarach -Nyaburu – Oboke – Rangwe (Rongo).

He pledged that the Stella – Sibuoche – Gogo – Oyani Road, a key project in Uriri Constituency, will be built and completed in 18 months.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon Musalia W Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo (ICT), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu and Majority Leader), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango – Chief Whip), MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), David Ochieng (Ugenya), Phelix Odiwour alias Jalango Mwenyewe (Langata), Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), and Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East). Okoth Obado (Former Migori Governor), CAS Fred Outa, Evans Kidero and Nicholas Gumbo among others.

The President also handed over 100 computers at Mabera Technical and Vocational College Digital Empowerment Centre.

He said the Government is distributing computers to enhance Information Communication Technology (ICT) training in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs).

“Each college will receive 100 computers that will equip over 500,000 students in TVETs with skills that are in demand in the digital economy market,” he said.

The President said Ksh 3 billion has been set aside for the Gogo power plant to increase its capacity from two to eight megawatts to meet the region’s power demand.

He also said that the Ministry of Health will spend Sh50 million on the expansion of Pino Owacho Hospital in Uriri.