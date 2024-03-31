PRESIDENT RUTO TO PRIVATE SECTOR: TAKE LEAD IN WRC SAFARI RALLY SPONSORSHIP

President William Ruto has called on the private sector to play a greater role in hosting the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Saying the global event presents huge untapped opportunities for business people, President Ruto asked them to participate and take advantage of the benefits the rally provides.

The President pointed out that the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya was this time watched by over 85 million people in 170 countries globally, with over 50 international television channels airing it.

“I invite the private sector to take over this event and manage it better and gain from it. This is an event every entrepreneur would want to sample,” he said.

He made the remarks on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the 2024 WRC Safari Rally at Hell’s Gate in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The President said the government is willing to cede space to the private sector while continuing to support the event.

He said that working with the private sector would make the event more efficient and cost-effective.

“This year, we have made the event more efficient, cost-effective and better. Next year, we intend to double our efforts,” he added.

President Ruto congratulated Kalle Rovanpera of Toyota Gazoo Racing for emerging victorious in the competitive race.