PRESIDENT RUTO TO PSC: EMBRACE CHANGE

President William Ruto has called for a public service that adapts to the changing times.

He said in the wake of globalisation and digital governance, a fit-for-purpose Service must act different.

The President noted that inevitable changes must be undertaken to facilitate the public service to deliver.

“We are serving the public at a time of daunting challenge. We are tasked with sparking accelerating economic recovery and ensuring equitable access to opportunities.”

He was speaking on Friday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre during the launch of the 2021/2022 Report on Status of Compliance with the Values and Principles of Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution.

He also commissioned the Public Service Internship Programme

For the Government’s Plan to be realised, the President insisted that “we must begin by transforming our Public Service” to make it more responsive to people needs.

He said the Government will facilitate the Public Service Commission so as to exhibit high levels of productivity, good governance, diligence and excellent performance.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Aisha Jumwa, among others, were present.

The President said owing to the success of the internship programme, the Government will keep supporting its growth through enhanced funding.

He added that at least 10,000 interns will be recruited every year.

The internship programme, which is now in its fifth cycle, has benefitted more than 16,500 young graduates.

“The programme has injected vigour and energy into the Public Service through the creativity and ingenuity of youthful graduate interns,” said President Ruto.