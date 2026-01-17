PRESIDENT RUTO: UDA WILL WORK WITH OTHER PARTIES TO MOVE KENYA FORWARD

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is nurturing friendship and collaboration with other political parties to form a strong and inclusive political outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President said under the broad-based government, Kenyans are working together and ensuring that no one is left behind.

He said national unity addresses the biggest problem Kenya has faced over the years – fair sharing of the country’s resources.

He explained that one group does not have to lose for another to gain, noting that a win-win outcome is possible.

“For a long time, the bigger challenge in Kenya has been sharing the small cake we have. We now have a strategy to bake a bigger cake for everybody to share,” he said.

President Ruto was speaking when he hosted over 17,000 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders from Nyeri County at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri, on Saturday.

These polling centre officials were elected last week.

Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Cecily Mbarire (Embu), and MPs, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, were present.

The President noted that the country needs bold and visionary leadership, political collaboration, and unity of purpose to transform Kenya into a first-world economy.

President Ruto said there is need for strong national political parties that can carry the nation’s development agenda beyond one election cycle or individual leader.

“A political party is the most important instrument in making sure that we have continuity that ensures we consolidate the transformation of the nation,” he said.

As a result, the President called on Kenyans to rise above retrogressive politics rooted in hatred, tribalism, and division.

He explained that national development cannot be achieved through violence, hatred, or tribalism.

“Leadership, politics and development are achieved through humility, patience, hard work, and unity,” he said.

President Ruto pledged to continue working towards bringing Kenyans together, pointing that he would positively use his office to do so.

“We are proud of our development track record in the past three years,” the President noted.

He said the government has stabilised Kenya’s economy, reformed agriculture, healthcare, and education sectors, and created millions of jobs.

Looking to the future, President Ruto said the government is rolling out ambitious programmes across the country.

He cited the construction of 30,000km of road, including 2,500km dual carriageways, expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu and to the Uganda border.

Additionally, he said the government will modernise Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to meet growing demand not only in Kenya, but also across the region.

The President also cited the development of the Bomas International Convention Centre and the Talanta Stadium as key infrastructure projects under construction.

On party affairs, President Ruto, who is also the UDA party leader, said he will hold meetings with party grassroots leaders in every county.

He urged the UDA officials to manage party affairs well at the grassroots and to popularise the party and its agenda.

He said UDA is set to hold ward, constituency, county and national elections to strengthen the party.

President Ruto explained that UDA has established itself as a formidable party, noting that 580,000 polling centre officials have been elected at the grassroots nationally, adding that 2.4 million members turned out to vote in last week’s grassroots elections alone.

On development in Nyeri County, President Ruto said the government has allocated KSh4 billion for road construction in Nyeri County.

He said Mau Mau roads were at 20 per cent completion when he took office in 2022, but explained that now they have progressed to between 60 and 70 per cent and on course to be completed later this year.

Additionally, the President pointed out that KSh21 billion has been allocated to Nyeri County for the construction of affordable housing, markets, and hostels, KSh1.4 billion to expand electricity connectivity, and KSh4 billion for road construction.

“No project will stall in Nyeri County under my watch,” he said.

Mr Ichung’wah said Mt Kenya region identifies with UDA because it is a national political party committed to bringing all Kenyans together.

Ms Mbarire commended women leaders in UDA for coming out to seek leadership positions, pointing out that 36.5 per cent of elected officials were women.