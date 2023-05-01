PRESIDENT RUTO, US SECRETARY OF STATE IN TALKS ON SUDAN

Kenya and the United States have held talks over the situation in Sudan.

President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ways to end the crisis.

President Ruto thanked the US and Saudi Arabia for their help in negotiating a ceasefire.

He said Kenya will focus its efforts on alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

“Kenya will work closely with UN agencies and other organisations to coordinate, scale up and deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan. The ceasefire will guarantee that this happens smoothly.”

The President had earlier in the day held talks with UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations on delivering food, water and medicine to the people in Sudan.

The President also met with former Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

“Our focus is to also work with civilian leaders and the population to make a contribution to the resolution of the conflict. The transition in Sudan was to lead to civilian and democratic governance.”