PRESIDENT RUTO: WE ARE DETERMINED TO SECURE KERIO VALLEY

President William Ruto has said the Government will step up efforts to secure the Kerio Valley.

He said the Government was determined to restore normalcy in the region.

Thw President cited the construction of a leather factory and dams as some of the programmes that will transform lives in the area.

“We will use all tactics to restore peace and give people a chance to engage in gainful economic activities in Kerio Valley.”

President Ruto spoke on Thursday during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Fair in Baringo South, Baringo County.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui (MSMEs), Florence Bore (Labour), Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and a host of MPs.

The President urged politicians not to politicise the hiring of 30,000 teachers across the country saying the move will derail the process.

“Let us not introduce many variables to the process; let us give the Teachers Service Commission space to do its job.”