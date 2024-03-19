PRESIDENT RUTO: WE ARE NURTURING INNOVATION TO EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES

The government is creating a conducive environment that supports innovation in the country, President William Ruto has said.

He said programmes such as the Presidential Innovation Challenge and Award, the Hustler Fund, the Youth Enterprise Fund and the Women Fund play a pivotal role in providing funding for ideas, talents and other ventures.

Additionally, he said, the government’s investments in infrastructure, including projects like Jitume Labs and the transformation of Youth Empowerment Centres into innovation hubs, will further bolster the innovation ecosystem.

“As a government, we are committed to innovative mindsets across all facets of our administration,” he said.

Speaking during the Innovation Challenge and Awards ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, he said the government is keen on expanding opportunities for Kenyan youth.

“The Presidential Innovation Award stands as a testament to our commitment to supporting young people and fostering their entrepreneurial spirit, thus contributing to job creation and wealth generation,” he said.

He noted that the 2023 pilot programme, which was part of the government’s Talanta Hela initiative, focused on youth, their talents and ability to create impactful solutions for society.

Youth Affairs, Sports and Creative Economy Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the aim of the awards is to promote innovation as a drive for socio-economic development by fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and commercialisation of Kenyan innovations.