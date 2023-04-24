PRESIDENT RUTO: WE SHOULD MANUFACTURE MEDICAL SUPPLIES LOCALLY

Kenya is keen on investing in the manufacturing of medical supplies.

President William Ruto said there is immense opportunity for investment in the sector.

He regretted that local pharmaceuticals and medical consumables account for a paltry 20 per cent.

He said the Government will take measures to make Kenya the region’s pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

“This will enhance access to affordable healthcare,” he explained.

The domestic market for pharmaceuticals and medical consumables is estimated at Sh110 Billion a year.

President Ruto spoke on Monday during the commissioning of the CyberKnife Centre at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), Kiambu County.

He said the Cyberknife, the second of its kind in the continent after Egypt, will revolutionise cancer treatment not only in Kenya but also in the region.

Prof Olive Mugenda, the Chairperson of Board of Directors of the facility, noted that the new medical technology is painless, less-invasive and low-risk.

President Ruto commended KUTRRH for the milestone and pledged to support it further.

He said the Government will help in the completion of the stalled Children Hospital and Paediatric Cancer Wing.

“We will also construct a women hospital with a Breast Cancer Centre.”

The President observed that his administration was keen on developing a network of specialised public referral institutions.

“These will provide advanced care that is driven by scientific research and technological innovation.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, and Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, were present.