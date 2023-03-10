PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL BE DECISIVE IN STAMPING OUT BANDITRY

The Government has fired a warning shot to criminals saying it will be decisive in dealing with them.

President William Ruto said the dangerously misguided idea that people can acquire illegal arms and mobilise to commit criminal acts must stop.

He pointed out banditry and cattle rustling as some of the criminal activities that the Government has committed to end.

He made the remarks on Friday in Lanet, Nakuru County, during the Officer Cadets Commissioning Parade at the Kenya Military Academy.

The President regretted that for many generations now, parts of the country has been held hostage by armed bandits.

“We will be ruthless in stamping out banditry. We will neutralise every bandit who defies the Government and attempts any criminal act,” he said.

He insisted that every bandit will be held to account.

“Every illegal gun must surrendered willingly or by force; every child must go back to school.”

Dr Ruto directed the military to work with the Ministry of Education to rebuild all destroyed schools to allow learning to continue in schools.

He lauded the Kenya Military Academy for employing a futuristic approach to training that has helped the Kenya Defence Forces to respond to complex and evolving security issues.

The President later toured the National Defence University — Kenya and inspected the ongoing construction of the proposed Lanet Regional Hospital in Lanet.