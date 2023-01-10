PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL DELIVER A NEW POLICING PARADIGM

President William Ruto has said the government will deliver the investment necessary to deliver a new policing paradigm in the country.

The President said Kenya needs a modern, professional and efficient police service to protect the lives and property of Kenyans.

“Kenya is ready for a new policing paradigm. On behalf of the people of Kenya, I assure you of our commitment to deliver on our commitments to you,” the President said.

“To optimize the crime-solving capabilities of a modern, professional and efficient police service, the government is enhancing its investment in the National Forensic Laboratory to ensure that it has the necessary modern equipment and facilities to conclude complex investigations and significantly improve the success rate in supporting the prosecution of criminals.”

The President was speaking during the passing out parade for 2,881 officers at Kiganjo Police College, Nyeri County.

The President said the government had already lived up to some of the promises it had made to the police force.

“On my first day in office I executed an instrument granting the National Police Service financial autonomy and independence to maintain efficiency and professionalism.”

The President also reiterated the government’s commitment to police reforms.

“We have established the Police and Prisons Services Reforms Task Force to look into a broad range of issues for the purpose of improving service delivery.”