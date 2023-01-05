PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL END DOPING

Kenya will not spare any efforts in the fight against doping.

President William Ruto said the Government will go an extra mile in protecting the integrity of athletics.

He announced that the Government has set aside Sh3.7 billion to help in the fight against doping for the next five years.

The President made the remarks on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when he met the President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe.

They pledged to work together in creating the right frameworks for athletes to succeed.

“We will collaborate with partners, sportsmen and their contacts to tackle doping that threatens our heritage,” said President Ruto.