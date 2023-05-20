PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL INVEST IN EDUCATION TO EMPOWER THE YOUTH

Preisdent William Ruto has said the government will invest in education to empower young people and build a labour force that will underwrite the development of the country.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Limuru Girls, the President said the government will pursue education reforms to enhance quality.

“Our human capital is our most important asset, we must invest in school infrastructure to raise the quality of education so that we have a generation that is ready to take their opportunity when the time comes.”

The Preisdent said the government was also investing in ICT, agro-processing, and affordable housing to create jobs.

President Ruto added that he was working with counties to set up aggregation and industrial parks to boost agribusiness.

“We have a deliberate plan to tackle unemployment and lift up our youth,” he said.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Engineer, Nyandarua County, during the Thanksgiving service of Roads PS Joseph Mbugua.

The President also launched the Engineer County Hospital’s Inpatient Block that will accommodate more than 120 patients.

He also commissioned the upgrading of a 40-Kilometre road network in the area besides launching a water supply project at Mwiteithia Primary School.